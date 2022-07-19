Dr. Stephanie Michel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Michel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Oakwood Women's Center511 Oakwood Blvd Ste 301, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5174Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Very good bedside manners. I felt very at ease with her. She never made me feel uncomfortable and she listens very well.
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Dr. Michel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Michel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.