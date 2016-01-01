Dr. Stephanie Kvas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kvas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Kvas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Kvas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Prague, MN.
Dr. Kvas works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Health System - New Prague301 2nd St NE, New Prague, MN 56071 Directions (507) 403-6981Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mayo Clinic Health System - Waseca501 State St N, Waseca, MN 56093 Directions (507) 403-6980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kvas?
About Dr. Stephanie Kvas, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Female
- 1861855637
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kvas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kvas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kvas works at
Dr. Kvas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kvas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kvas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kvas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.