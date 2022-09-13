Overview

Dr. Stephanie McNelis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. McNelis works at Fetal Testing Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.