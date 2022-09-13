Dr. Stephanie McNelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie McNelis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephanie McNelis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 943-7268Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgeable and patient friendly
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205805637
- University of Texas Health Science Center - Houston, TX
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
Dr. McNelis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNelis works at
Dr. McNelis has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. McNelis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNelis.
