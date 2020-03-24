Dr. Stephanie McClellan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClellan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie McClellan, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie McClellan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. McClellan works at
Locations
-
1
Gynecology and Integrative Womens Care30 E 23rd St Fl 7, New York, NY 10010 Directions (332) 203-0933
-
2
Stephanie N Mcclellan MD Inc1441 Avocado Ave Ste 205, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 719-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClellan?
Well I love Dr McClellan. I have been going to her for my annual exams for at least 15 years. She is so knowledgeable and relates to her patients as another woman and professional with great advice. I do recommend her to everyone. Her knowledge and help with hormone replacement therapy is amazing, The foremost expert in my opinion. I would give her 5 stars for sure
About Dr. Stephanie McClellan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1679523914
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles Countyusc Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClellan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClellan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClellan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClellan works at
Dr. McClellan has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClellan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McClellan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClellan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClellan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClellan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.