Overview

Dr. Stephanie McClellan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center



Dr. McClellan works at Gynecology and Integrative Womens Care in New York, NY with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.