Dr. Stephanie Peterson, MD
Dr. Stephanie Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephanie Peterson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Dr. Peterson works at
Avant Total Health5901 S 58th St Ste B, Lincoln, NE 68516 (402) 261-3443Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting Hospitals
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
We do not accept health insurance
Dr Peterson has been my lifesaver. I suffer a disease that requires time and research of treatments and she has changed my life in getting better. She is the most genuine, generous, caring doctor I have had. I am completely fortunate to have come across her practice and am forever grateful for her care of me and my family.
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043226046
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.