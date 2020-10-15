Overview

Dr. Stephanie Peterson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Peterson works at Avant Total Health in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

