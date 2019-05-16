Dr. McCarter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie McCarter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephanie McCarter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Environmental Health Center8345 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 368-4132
- 2 399 Melrose Dr Ste 220, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (214) 368-4132
She's amazing, intuitive, brilliant, empathetic and knowledgable.
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. McCarter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.