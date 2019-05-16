See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Stephanie McCarter, MD

Internal Medicine
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephanie McCarter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. McCarter works at Environmental Health Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Environmental Health Center
    8345 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 368-4132
    399 Melrose Dr Ste 220, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 368-4132

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Purpura
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Purpura
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis

Purpura Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
May 16, 2019
She's amazing, intuitive, brilliant, empathetic and knowledgable.
— May 16, 2019
About Dr. Stephanie McCarter, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • 1154534402
Education & Certifications

  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. McCarter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McCarter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.