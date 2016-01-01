Overview

Dr. Stephanie McAbee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. McAbee works at Vanderbilt Digestive Disease Center in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.