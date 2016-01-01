Dr. Stephanie Mawhirt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mawhirt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Mawhirt, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephanie Mawhirt, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 410, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2097
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Allergy & Immunology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1992141212
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
