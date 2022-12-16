Overview

Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.