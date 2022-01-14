Dr. Stephanie Marr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Marr, DO
Dr. Stephanie Marr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA.
Dr. Marr works at
Optum Primary and Specialty Care11600 Indian Hills Rd Ste 200A, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Marr was very attentive during my visit. I went for a yearly exam and to inquire about removing my Nexplanon (birth control arm implant). I had not scheduled for that visit to be for the removal, but since I had complained about how bad my cramps were while taking it, she told me that she could remove it that day. She said that she had pushed her other appointments a little later to be able to do it for me that day since my personal experience with Nexplanon was tortuous. I have never been shown compassion like that by any other OB/Gyn and have switched several for that reason. She answered all my questions and made me feel comfortable. 10/10. Will be keeping this OB and I hope to one day bring children into this world under her care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750726899
Dr. Marr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.