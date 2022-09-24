See All Ophthalmologists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Stephanie Marioneaux, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Stephanie Marioneaux, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Marioneaux, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Marioneaux works at Stephanie J Marioneaux MD PC in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephanie J Marioneaux MD
    1013 Eden Way N Ste D, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma
Dry Eyes
B-Scan Ultrasound
Glaucoma
Dry Eyes
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marioneaux?

    Sep 24, 2022
    Dr. Marioneux is an excellent doctor. My husband & I have received services from her. The only concern is the billing system was horrible. The worse I have ever experienced.
    Mae — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Marioneaux, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephanie Marioneaux, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marioneaux to family and friends

    Dr. Marioneaux's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marioneaux

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephanie Marioneaux, MD.

    About Dr. Stephanie Marioneaux, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114952587
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Auburn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Marioneaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marioneaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marioneaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marioneaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marioneaux works at Stephanie J Marioneaux MD PC in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Marioneaux’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Marioneaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marioneaux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marioneaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marioneaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephanie Marioneaux, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.