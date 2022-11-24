Dr. Stephanie Mandelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Mandelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Mandelman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Locations
Stephanie Mandelman, MD1250 La Venta Dr Ste 101B, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 254-3809Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Mandelman for 15 years. She delivered my baby and has been my doctor ever since. She has always been completely thorough with ordering the correct tests, and sending me to the proper specialists if need be. She never leaves things to chance which I really appreciate. She’s always great about calling with results and checking up on issues.
About Dr. Stephanie Mandelman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851315196
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- University Of Southern California
- Chicago Medical School
Dr. Mandelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandelman has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandelman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.