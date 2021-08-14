See All Neurologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Stephanie Maciver, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Maciver works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    USF Health-Tampa General Hospital
    2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 396-9478
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Nicholas Koehler P.A.
    5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 236-5250
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tampa General Hospital
    1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-7000
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    University of South Florida Eent Head and Neck Surgery
    12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-7412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 14, 2021
    Doctor is kind and personable. She has been treating me for seizures and is very helpful and attentive. I like her.
    Leslie — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. Stephanie Maciver, MD

    • Neurology
