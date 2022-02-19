Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Lu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
UCI Ophthalmology Group850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-2020
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Pediatric Allergy and Immunology Services1 Uci Fl 2, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (949) 824-2020
VA Hospital Dental Clinic5901 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90822 Directions (562) 826-8000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough exam, explains results, answers questions, very friendly, on time appointments
About Dr. Stephanie Lu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.