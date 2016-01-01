Dr. Stephanie Lovinsky-Desir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovinsky-Desir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Lovinsky-Desir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Lovinsky-Desir, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Lovinsky-Desir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lovinsky-Desir?
About Dr. Stephanie Lovinsky-Desir, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1427372937
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovinsky-Desir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovinsky-Desir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovinsky-Desir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovinsky-Desir works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovinsky-Desir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovinsky-Desir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovinsky-Desir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovinsky-Desir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.