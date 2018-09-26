Dr. Stephanie Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Lin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center, Mills-peninsula Medical Center and San Mateo Medical Center.
Locations
Bay Area Vein and Vascular Center1850 El Camino Real Ste 200, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 695-0955
John Rosenman, MD1501 Trousdale Dr # 5, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- MarinHealth Medical Center
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- San Mateo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
She's super knowledgeable and unlike most doctors around she takes her time discussing with the patient the best route. I visited her today (referred by another vascular surgeon for second opinion - means that she's also well respected about her colleagues) and she didn't rush me into a what she thought to be an invasive operation and explained me that I should keep the wound clean and healthy and then if the wound heals and it gets infected again, that I am always welcome to come back. A+!
About Dr. Stephanie Lin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cornell and Columbia
- UC San Francisco
- Stanford University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.