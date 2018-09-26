See All Vascular Surgeons in Burlingame, CA
Dr. Stephanie Lin, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Lin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center, Mills-peninsula Medical Center and San Mateo Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at Bay Area Vein and Vascular Center in Burlingame, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bay Area Vein and Vascular Center
    1850 El Camino Real Ste 200, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 695-0955
    John Rosenman, MD
    1501 Trousdale Dr # 5, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 652-8787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MarinHealth Medical Center
  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • San Mateo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Dissection
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Aortic Dissection
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins

Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 26, 2018
    She's super knowledgeable and unlike most doctors around she takes her time discussing with the patient the best route. I visited her today (referred by another vascular surgeon for second opinion - means that she's also well respected about her colleagues) and she didn't rush me into a what she thought to be an invasive operation and explained me that I should keep the wound clean and healthy and then if the wound heals and it gets infected again, that I am always welcome to come back. A+!
    Umut in Fremont, CA — Sep 26, 2018
    About Dr. Stephanie Lin, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598839052
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell and Columbia
    Residency
    • UC San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
