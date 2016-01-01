Overview

Dr. Stephanie Lin, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

