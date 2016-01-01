See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Stephanie Lin, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Lin, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria
    116 S Palisade Dr Ste 103, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Perinatal Center-San Luis Obispo
    1941 Johnson Ave Ste 105B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bleeding Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bleeding Disorders

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Stephanie Lin, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1073747176
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephanie Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

