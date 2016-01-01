See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Stephanie Levasseur, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Levasseur, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Boston

Dr. Levasseur works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect

Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Stress Echocardiography (ECG) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Affinity Health Plan
    Amerihealth
    Amida Care
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Connecticare
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Healthfirst
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    SelectCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    VNS Choice
    Vytra Health Plans
    WellCare

    About Dr. Stephanie Levasseur, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatric Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1598743858
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Children's Hospital of Boston
    Residency
    Hosp for Sick Children-Toronto|St Justine Hospital University Montreal
    Board Certifications
    Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
