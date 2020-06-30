Dr. Stephanie Lessig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lessig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Lessig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Lessig, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Parkinson's Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-3500
-
2
Uc San Diego Health - La Jolla East Campus Office Building (ecob) Memory Disorders Clinic9444 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8540
-
3
UCSD Memory Disorders Clinic4510 Executive Dr Ste 325, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 657-8540
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lessig?
Dr Lessig takes the time to listen to your concerns making certain you know she is listening and understands you and your particular case.
About Dr. Stephanie Lessig, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134167141
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lessig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lessig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lessig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lessig has seen patients for Insomnia, Parkinson's Disease and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lessig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lessig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lessig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lessig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lessig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.