Dr. Stephanie Lasky, DO is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Lasky works at Sobel & Sofman Mds in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.