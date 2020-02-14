Dr. Stephanie Lasky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Lasky, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Lasky, DO is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Locations
Sobel & Sofman Mds4340 Sheridan St Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-5533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is thorough and does a good job!
About Dr. Stephanie Lasky, DO
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasky has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasky.
