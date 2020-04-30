Dr. Langsam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Langsam, MD
Dr. Stephanie Langsam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA.
Locations
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-4650
- 2 1600 Haddon Ave Fl 3, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 757-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Langsam is an excellent physician. She is very professional, yet personable. Very highly recommended!
About Dr. Stephanie Langsam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801235056
Dr. Langsam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Langsam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langsam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langsam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langsam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.