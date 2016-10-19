Dr. Stephanie Ladson-Wofford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladson-Wofford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Ladson-Wofford, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Knox Community Hospital, Licking Memorial Hospital and Mount Carmel East.
1
Kidney Specialists595 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 2D, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 823-8500
Fmc Dialysis Services Mound Builders65 S Terrace Ave, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 522-2955
Pataskala Dialysis Center642 E Broad St, Pataskala, OH 43062 Directions (740) 964-1306
Hospital Affiliations
- Knox Community Hospital
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wofford is the sweetest doctor I have ever been to. She is very compassionate and caring She explains everything in an understandable way. She goes over your lab work with you one by one. I highly recommend her to anyone who needs a caring, compassionate doctor. Debbie, her nurse, is also very sweet and caring, and thorough.
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1689673329
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
