Dr. Stephanie Ladson-Wofford, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Knox Community Hospital, Licking Memorial Hospital and Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Ladson-Wofford works at Kidney Specialists Inc in Westerville, OH with other offices in Newark, OH and Pataskala, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Chronic Glomerulonephritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.