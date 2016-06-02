Dr. Stephanie Lacey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Lacey, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Lacey, DO is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Lacey works at
Locations
Children's National Hospital1300 Hospital Dr Ste 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 203-2715
Children's National Medical Center7603 Forest Ave Ste 401, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-3442
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first encountered Dr. Lacey during my consultation for an in utero diagnoses of a severe heart defect for my son. I chose to have Dr. Lacey follow my sons care due to the amount of professionalism and clarity she has continually presented. On top of that her personal investment in my sons health and well being is immeasurable. She goes above and beyond and is incredibly dedicated to her profession. I highly recommend her as a doctor, and am glad she is part of my sons medical team.
About Dr. Stephanie Lacey, DO
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1992741342
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Lacey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.