Dr. Stephanie Knapp, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Knapp, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Locations
Allergy Asthma & Arthritis Associates P C.4 Terry Dr Ste 10A, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 968-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knapp was very attentive and friendly, listened to all of my concerns, asked multiple times if I had any questions.
About Dr. Stephanie Knapp, DO
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.