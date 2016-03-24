Overview

Dr. Stephanie King, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. King works at Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Peritoneal Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.