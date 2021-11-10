See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Stephanie Kielb, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Kielb, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kielb works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611
  2
    Arkes
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 950, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Polyuria

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 10, 2021
    Dr Kielb is great. She gives it to you straight. She is an excellent surgeon . Have recommended people to her. She’s 5 stars in my book.
    — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Stephanie Kielb, MD

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1720016462
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
