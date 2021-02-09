Dr. Stephanie Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Jones, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2225
Multi-specialty Clinic1801 Inwood Rd Fl 7, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8450
Ut Southwestern Clinical Center At Los Colinas6121 N State Highway 161 Ste 300, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (214) 645-2225
UTSW Comprehensive Spine Center5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Jones today. I found her to be extremely professional and thorough. She spent a considerable amount of time, asking questions and examinging me. I was very pleased with her honesty and compassion.
About Dr. Stephanie Jones, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1003073941
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
