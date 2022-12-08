Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Jacobs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates LLC2002 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-1000
MedStar Cardiology Associates4175 N Hanson Ct Ste 100, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 809-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jacobs was very clear about the direction of my care. She patiently listened and responded to my questions.
About Dr. Stephanie Jacobs, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1922040336
Education & Certifications
- U Of Chicago
- Hosp U of P
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- North Carolina State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
