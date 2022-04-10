Overview

Dr. Stephanie Ingram, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Ingram works at SIMEDHealth in Ocala, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.