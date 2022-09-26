Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephanie Hughes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Chester F. Weimer M.d. A.p.m.c.504 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 447-5667
Jerry H. Rosenberg M.d.4224 Houma Blvd Ste 260, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 887-5555
Jerry Rosenberg, M.D.67186 Industry Ln Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-8088
Thibodaux Regional Multi-specialty Clinic-raceland4560 Highway 1 Ste 3, Raceland, LA 70394 Directions (985) 251-4250Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hughes is very caring and compassionate towards her clients. I did not think I would feel comfortable seeing a female urologist, however her caring personality made me comfortable. I would recommend her to everybody
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.