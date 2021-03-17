Dr. Stephanie Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Huang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Locations
NCMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery - Ear, Nose & Throat1701 4th St Ste 120, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 523-7025Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Mendocino Coast
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I have hands down! I have been her patient for over 8 years and let me be the first to say how amazing she is. She explains to me what is going on so well and in detail. She answers all my questions and spends quality time with me at each apt. She goes over and beyond with even helping me figure out other areas my health needs improvement in & has referred me to other amazing doctors. I love her so much and look forward to every apt. She truly has the best heart and is so amazing at what she does.
About Dr. Stephanie Huang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
