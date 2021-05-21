Dr. Stephanie Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Hsu, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Hsu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Locations
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
2
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Midtown1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 950, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 847-4210
3
Myers Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 340, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 352-8156
4
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
5
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
6
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - East Cobb4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 321-1001
7
The Orthopedic Sports Medicine Center of Atlanta11685 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 150B, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 619-3842
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Took my daughter to her due to having hip pain and leg pain. Xrays from Childrens Urgent Care showed some concerning stuff and we were advised to carry her to an Orthopedic Dr. Dr Hsu saw my daughter and reviewed the xrays and advised that she was not concerned and explained what was going on. She gave us an order for out patient physical therapy, which we used at North Fulton Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine. We saw Matt there and he was great! Dr Hsu calmed my fears and was very knowledgeable and explained everything where we could understand. We will definitely use her again if needed.
About Dr. Stephanie Hsu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1326160540
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Tufts Medical Center
- Tufts-New England Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
