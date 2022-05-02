Overview

Dr. Stephanie Holt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Holt works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Myrtle Grove in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.