Dr. Stephanie Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- NC
- Wilmington
- Dr. Stephanie Holt, MD
Dr. Stephanie Holt, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Holt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Holt works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Myrtle Grove5145 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-2925
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holt?
Dr. Holt was very pleasant and a complete professional. My first visit included blood work and referral to vascular Dr. I totally recommend Dr. Holt if you are searching for a new Dr.
About Dr. Stephanie Holt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1982098828
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.