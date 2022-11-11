Overview

Dr. Stephanie Herrera, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Herrera works at Stephanie Herrera, MD in Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.