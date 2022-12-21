Overview

Dr. Stephanie Hennigan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Hennigan works at Rheumatology Associates in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.