Dr. Hawthorne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Hawthorne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Hawthorne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Locations
1
Northern Arizona Gastroenterology PC77 W Forest Ave Ste 210, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 773-2547
2
Forest Canyon Endoscopy/Sgy Ctr560 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-3044
- 3 7701 W Aspera Blvd Ste 301, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 248-2109
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a telemedicine call with Dr. Hawthorne's staff and was so impressed with the interaction. From the initial information gathering to the lengthy conversation with Bridget Tevis of her staff, the entire experience exceeded my expectations. I saved a 3-hour round trip to their office and feel my issues were successfully communicated and a treatment plan put into place.
About Dr. Stephanie Hawthorne, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U AZ
- University of Arizona
- University of Colorado At Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawthorne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawthorne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawthorne has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawthorne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hawthorne speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawthorne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawthorne.
