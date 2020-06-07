Dr. Stephanie Hassel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Hassel, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Hassel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Hassel works at
Locations
-
1
Pampa2155 Post Oak Tritt Rd Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (404) 255-6335
-
2
Our Village Pediatrics115 Academy St Ste 101, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (470) 389-4970
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hassell has been a great pediatric provider for my daughter's for over 14 years. She's extremely thorough and she's caring which makes my daughters feel comfortable talking to her.
About Dr. Stephanie Hassel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.