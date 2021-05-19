Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haridopolos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.
Locations
Stephanie Haridopolos, MD7955 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 255-6670
TEPAS Healthcare1140 BROADBAND DR, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 733-1901Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Great, compassionate, professional and intelligent
About Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1548243785
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Stetson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haridopolos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haridopolos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haridopolos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haridopolos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haridopolos.
