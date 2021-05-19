Overview

Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.



Dr. Haridopolos works at Primary Care Of Melbourne in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.