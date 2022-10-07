Overview

Dr. Stephanie Han, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Han works at Texas Oncology in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.