Dr. Stephanie Grosz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Grosz works at Citrin Rihner/Gupta Cardiology in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hypotension and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.