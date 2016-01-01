Overview

Dr. Stephanie Gordon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gordon works at The Womens Center in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.