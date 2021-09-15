Dr. Gong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Gong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephanie Gong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Madison Ob.gyn. Associates LLC115 Fountains Blvd Ste A, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 853-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love, love, love Dr. Gong. She is the best gynecologist that I’ve ever had.
About Dr. Stephanie Gong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1386873701
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Gong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gong.
