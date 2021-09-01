Dr. Stephanie Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Gold, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Gold, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Locations
Methodist Family Health Center - S. Arlington6507 S Cooper St Ste 105, Arlington, TX 76001 Directions (817) 466-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I could write a book on every visit, in all 14 years and all 3 of my kids seeing her I trust no one other than Dr. Gold and Elaina Campbell. Everytime I have had to go to urgent care and got a diagnosis (or not) I always had to follow up with her and she ALWAYS knew the solution. I can't say enough good things about her and her practice. I am SO thankful my kids are in great hands!
About Dr. Stephanie Gold, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1750310959
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical
- Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
- University of Connecticut
- Wellesley College
- Pediatrics
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
