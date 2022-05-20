Overview

Dr. Stephanie Goei, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Goei works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

