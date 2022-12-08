Dr. Stephanie Gianoukos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gianoukos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Gianoukos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Gianoukos, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Holy Family Hospital70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 687-0156
Anesthetic Solutions PC138 Haverhill St, Andover, MA 01810 Directions (866) 698-7533
Cardinal Cushing Pavilion Floor 8736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-2782
Steward Nashoba Valley Medical Center200 Groton Rd, Ayer, MA 01432 Directions (978) 784-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr G has helped me with my pain on more than one occasion. The staff was very helpful with helping me book MRI and other tests. They also were able to get me in for a procedure when I was in a lot of pain.
About Dr. Stephanie Gianoukos, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Gianoukos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gianoukos accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gianoukos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gianoukos has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gianoukos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gianoukos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gianoukos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gianoukos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gianoukos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.