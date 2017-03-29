Dr. Stephanie Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Gardner, MD is a Dermatologist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Cleaver Medical Group Dermatology6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 375, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 800-3455Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday12:00am - 12:15amSunday12:00am - 12:15am
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gardner is fantastic! She was very professional and took time to explain everything that was going on. I will recommend her to everyone I know.
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- 1991|Dermatology Residency, Emory University School of Medicine
- 1988|Georgia Baptist Medical Center|Internal Medicine, Ga Baptist Medical Center
- Transitional Internship, GA Baptist Medical Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.