Overview

Dr. Stephanie Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Garcia works at The Office of Stephanie Garcia MD and Associates, Harlingen, TX in Harlingen, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.