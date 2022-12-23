Overview

Dr. Stephanie Gan, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Gan works at Duly Health And Care in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Impetigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.