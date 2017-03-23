Overview

Dr. Stephanie Galey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Galey works at Saint Vincent Orthopedic Institute in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.