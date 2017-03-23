See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Erie, PA
Dr. Stephanie Galey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (16)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Galey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Galey works at Saint Vincent Orthopedic Institute in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Saint Vincent Orthopedic Institute
    2315 Myrtle St Ste L10, Erie, PA 16502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 454-2401

  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Peripheral Nerve Block
Plantar Fasciitis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Replacement
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Dislocation
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sever's Disease
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Chondromalacia
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Mar 23, 2017
    Dr. Galey was fantastic. I had a triple arthrodesis with Achilles lengtheni done by her. She was compassionate, thorough, knowledgeable. The best experience I have had with a surgeon.
    Deb Nugent in Sugar Grove, Pa — Mar 23, 2017
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194825133
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Galey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galey works at Saint Vincent Orthopedic Institute in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Galey’s profile.

    Dr. Galey has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Galey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

