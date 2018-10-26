See All Dermatologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dermatology
4.5 (8)
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Frisch, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Frisch works at Intermountain Medical Group in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Intermountain Salt Lake Clinic Independent Lab
    389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 282-2825
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Memorial Clinic
    2000 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 464-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Athlete's Foot
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2018
    Dr. Frisch is a one-of-a-kind. She was caring and thorough with my treatment. She responded to my follow-up emails very quickly - once on a Sunday afternoon. Her care was exemplary and I have already recommended her to my daughter.
    Tamara Butler in Salt Lake City, UT — Oct 26, 2018
    About Dr. Stephanie Frisch, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275848038
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frisch works at Intermountain Medical Group in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Frisch’s profile.

    Dr. Frisch has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

