Dr. Frisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Frisch, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Frisch, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Frisch works at
Locations
Intermountain Salt Lake Clinic Independent Lab389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (385) 282-2825Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Memorial Clinic2000 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 Directions (801) 464-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frisch is a one-of-a-kind. She was caring and thorough with my treatment. She responded to my follow-up emails very quickly - once on a Sunday afternoon. Her care was exemplary and I have already recommended her to my daughter.
About Dr. Stephanie Frisch, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1275848038
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Dr. Frisch accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Frisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Frisch works at
Dr. Frisch has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.